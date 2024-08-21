West authorizes Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The West fully backs the Ukrainian army’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The incursion into the Kursk Region is taking place with full support from the West as it was authorized by the West," she pointed out at a briefing. According to her, Western leaders "actually okayed the atrocities and acts of terrorism that the Kiev regime is committing against civilians."

"The Kiev regime’s handlers won’t abandon their obsessive idea to - as they say - inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Zakharova went on to say. "Public statements encouraging terrorist activities, particularly in the Kursk Region, foreign military equipment and mercenaries on our soil make it perfectly clear that the Western allies of the Kiev regime - the sponsors of this terrorist gang - are directly involved in the crimes of these neo-Nazis," she noted.

Zakharova pointed to publications in the Western media claiming that NATO countries weren’t sharing intelligence on targets inside Russia with the Kiev regime. "Moreover, some publications allege that the West wasn’t at all aware of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s plans. However, that’s clearly not the case," the Russian Foreign ministry spokeswoman stressed. Authorities in NATO member states run such media campaigns to avoid responsibility for the terrorist attacks the Kiev regime carries out, Zakharova said.