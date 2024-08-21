Failure in operation of services in Russia caused by DDoS attack — regulator

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The failure in operation of a number of services in Russia was associated with a DDoS attack against Russian communication operators, the press service of the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications told TASS.

"The center of monitoring and control of the public communication network registered the disruption in operation of a number of services in the Russian territory on August 21 from 02:00 p.m. [11:00 a.m. GMT]. The failure was linked to the DDoS attack against Russian communication operator. As of 03:00 p.m. Moscow time [noontime GMT], the attack was thwarted, services are working normally," the regulator informed.

Employees of the center registered the large-scale failure in operation of Telegram and WhatsApp messengers this Wednesday.