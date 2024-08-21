Putin holds a meeting with head of Chechnya republic Kadyrov

GROZNY, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov at the residence of the head of the region, according to a statement on Kadyrov’s Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Before the meeting Ramzan Kadyrov, who announced a busy presidential agenda in the republic, accompanied the head of state on a trip to the region.

During that trip Putin, who arrived in the republic for the first time since 2011, bowed to the grave of the first leader of Russian Chechnya and the father of the current head of the region Akhmat Kadyrov in his family's ancestral village. The president talked with special military operation volunteers at the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes and inspected the new mosque of the Prophet Isa in Grozny.

The last working meeting between the Russian President and the head of Chechnya took place on February 23 in the Kremlin. Then Ramzan Kadyrov reported to the head of state on the socio-economic development of the region and Chechnya's contribution to the special military operation.