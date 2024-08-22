Latvian citizen extradited to US on suspicion of illegal export scheme

NEW YORK, August 22. /TASS/. Latvian citizen Oleg Chistyakov was extradited to the United States on suspicion of involvement into an illegal scheme to export US aviation equipment to Rusisa, the US Department of Justice said.

"Chistyakov allegedly conspired with US citizens Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 61, of Kansas, and Douglas Edward Robertson, 56, of Kansas, to facilitate the sale, repair and shipment of US-origin avionics equipment to customers in Russia," the department said.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

Buyanovsky and Robertson were detained in March 2023. Both pleaded guilty. The sentencing of Robertson is expected on October 3; of Buyanovsky - on November 14.