Russia, China should work together to protect their interests from Western pressure — PM

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing should jointly defend their interests and the principles of the multipolar world order in the conditions of Western sanctions pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang.

"We are in a difficult external situation. Western countries are imposing illegitimate sanctions under far-fetched pretexts," Mishustin recalled. "They are trying to maintain their global dominance and contain the economic and technological potential of Russia and China," he said.

"But, as our Chinese friends say, 'whoever follows the path of justice has many helpers,'" the prime minister pointed out. "That is why it is important to concentrate efforts on protecting our common interests, building a multipolar world order and strengthening coordination on international platforms," Mishustin emphasized.