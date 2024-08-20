Kiev sustains roughly 350 casualties near Kursk in past day, enemy logistics under attack

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have lost roughly 350 troops and 25 armored military vehicles in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In all, the enemy has lost over 4,130 troops since fighting began in the borderline Russian region.

Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit and deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, said Ukrainian logistics in the Kursk area are under heavy attack.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Operation to wipe out Ukrainian formations

- Units from the Battlegroup North, supported by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled Ukrainian assault attempts toward Borki, Korenevo, Kremyanoye and Russkaya Kanapelka.

- Russian warplanes struck concentrations of troops and military hardware of enemy reserves near the localities of Aleksandriya, Belopolye, Volnaya Sloboda, Vorozhba, Loknya, Mogritsa and Khoten in Ukraine’s Sumy Region.

- The operation to wipe out Ukrainian formations continues.

Enemy losses

- Enemy forces have lost roughly 350 troops and 25 armored military vehicles in the Kursk direction over the past day, including four tanks, an IFV, two APCs, 18 armored combat vehicles as well as eight cars, two mortars and a jamming station.

- Overall, during the hostilities in the Kursk direction, the enemy has lost over 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 armored personnel carriers, 299 armored combat vehicles, 131 cars, 27 artillery guns, five missile systems, seven multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), including three HIMARS rocket launchers, six electronic warfare systems, four engineering vehicles, including two heavy combat engineering vehicles and one UR-77 demining vehicle.

Enemy logistics paralyzed

- Ukrainian logistics have been under siege by Russian forces in the Kursk area, with the enemy sustaining "heavy losses" every day, Alaudinov said.

- The Russian military has wiped out Ukrainian lead units in the Kursk Region, stopping the enemy along the entire frontline, he added.

- Alaudinov believes that in attacking the region, Kiev's strategy was to get Russia to end hostilities in other sectors of the special military operation zone.

Assistance to locals

- Residents of border areas in the Kursk Region have been paid over 15 mln rubles (around $164,300) in financial assistance, deputy spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry Aryom Sharov said.