Moscow’s beefed-up air defenses helped repulse massive Ukrainian UAV attack — expert

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow’s reinforced air defenses and the comprehensive use of capabilities against targets helped the Russian capital successfully repulse a massive Ukrainian drone attack over the past night, unmanned aviation expert Denis Fedutinov told TASS on Wednesday.

The successful repulsion of the Ukrainian attack suggests that Moscow took into account the experience of last year when eight drones attacked the Moscow Region in late May, he said.

"The incidents were thoroughly analyzed and required measures were taken," the expert said, noting that the methods of reinforcing air defenses were justly not disclosed.

"An effective repulsion of these threats requires using integrated capabilities that include various detection systems, in particular, optoelectronic and radar facilities (specifically, passive radiolocation), acoustic and other means, and also means of destruction, both kinetic and radio-electronic interacting with each other. I do not rule out that this was implemented to some extent. Secondly, the number of technical capabilities engaged in Moscow’s defense was increased," Fedutinov said.

Also, the air defenses of Moscow and the Moscow Region were probably bolstered by continuously altering the deployment sites of their components, which impedes the enemy’s attempts to breach them, he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday that last night air defenses had shot down 45 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions, including 11 drones over the Moscow Region. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that this had been one of the most massive drone attacks on the capital lately. He stressed that Moscow’s layered defenses against enemy drones helped repel all the attacks successfully.