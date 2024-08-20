Russian diplomat explains why West is not commenting on Kiev’s attack on Kursk Region

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. Western countries are afraid of commenting on Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region because this attack has revealed Kiev’s real nature, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"You know, it's a very interesting question, because so far, they are very timid, and, I will say inactive in this regard, because they feel clearly awkward about what's happening in Kursk. First of all, there is an almost unanimity in Ukrainian society and in few left unsuppressed media outlets in Ukraine that this is a big strategic blunder. And what's happening right now hasn't achieved any goals that were formulated, and you remember that these goals were the seizure of the Kursk [nuclear] power plant and then attempts to bargain it with Russia, and also withdrawal of Russian detachments from the eastern front. So, these things are not achieved," he told journalists answering a TASS question. "These events, have shown quite clearly the true colors of the Kiev regime, because people are being killed."

He recalled the killing of two volunteers by Ukrainian troops. "There are a lot of people with Nazi insignia and even Western journalists who illegally, by the way, enter the Russian Federation, which we condemn, with Ukrainian troops. Even they cannot conceal this, though it proves that the roots of Nazism are very deep in Ukrainian society. All this is an awkward setting [for Western countries], they create a very, very special atmosphere for our Western colleagues, and they are not opening their mouth so far because they are afraid that if they open their mouths and if they say something, they will be deadly compromised by the actions of the Ukrainian military. Of course, our society has consolidated. There are even more volunteers coming to the front, and I have absolutely no reasons to doubt that the followers of Nazis in Ukraine will have the same and glorious end as the followers of Hitler in German 80 years ago," he said.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said earlier that the United Nations is following the developments in the Kursk Region and is concerned over the situation with the civilian population.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from border areas. Temporary accommodations centers for Kursk Region residents, who were forced to flee their houses, have been set up in 24 Russian regions.