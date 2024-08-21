Russian troops using UAVs to destroy Ukrainian combat groups in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian troops are using various drones, including fixed-wing kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to destroy mobile Ukrainian army groups in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Such drones are capable of carrying a heavy charge and flying to large distances. The operators of such UAVs constantly destroy the Ukrainian army’s armament and military equipment," the ministry said.

Such UAVs can fly to considerably longer ranges compared to FPV drones and carry a large payload, it added.

Good steering skills and the knowledge of aerodynamics are required to operate aircraft-type drones, the ministry specified.

The drone operator with the call sign Osha said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry that the operation of an ordinary drone involved work with take-off thrust and the power of motors whereas the control of fixed-wing UAVs required "the knowledge of physics, geometry and the need to understand weather conditions."

"It is just like in aviation," he stressed.

During combat duty, teams of Russian UAV units carry out flights to ferret out targets, adjust fire and relay images from Ukrainian army positions when accomplishing combat missions, the ministry said.

"Drones operate round-the-clock just like their operators do," it said.