Iran may launch ground operation against Israel in Golan Heights — analyst

DUBAI, August 21. /TASS/. Iran's armed forces may try to launch an assault on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, in Tehran, Pouria Kousheshian, a columnist for Iran's state-run Press TV broadcaster, wrote.

In his opinion, an operation in the Golan Heights would take the confrontation between Iran and Israel "to a new level." The political analyst opined that one of Tehran’s "most accessible" options to respond to Tel Aviv is "the elimination of senior Israeli politicians and military officers." He also said that "Iranian cyber units are ready to damage and destroy critical infrastructure" in Israel.

Tehran's delayed response to Haniyeh's assassination "may be a deliberate strategy by the Iranian leadership to take Tel Aviv and its allies by surprise and weaken their armies, morale and supplies," the analyst said. Since the Hamas leader was killed in Tehran, the "retaliatory strike" will come from Iranian territory, he said.

"Although [the forces of] Israel and its allies - the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Jordan and possibly NATO - are on high [alert], they could theoretically be unable to defend themselves against thousands of Iranian medium-range cruise missiles and long-range ballistic missiles, and Iran's effective drones could bypass air defense systems," Kousheshian added.

According to the expert, the Yemeni rebel Houthi group Ansar Allah and Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah will join the Iranian attack. The political analyst emphasized that the Houthis "are preparing for the largest attack in the history of the region using hypersonic Fatah-2 missiles, which could destroy Israel's economic infrastructure and significantly weaken the military potential of the Israeli army, <...> as well as destroy Israel's underground military facilities."

The analyst called the Haifa Port, the factories of Israel’s Rafael defense company, Israeli Air Force bases and Ben-Gurion International Airport "legitimate targets for Iran and its regional allies."