Borrell invites Ukraine’s Kuleba in Brussels, supports Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region

BRUSSELS, August 21. /TASS/. EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated his support to the Ukrainian invasion in the Kursk Region during the phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and invited him to attend the informal meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels on August 29-30.

"As I conveyed to Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba, the EU fully supports Ukraine’s fight," he said on his X page. "I look forward to meeting him in Brussels and to a discussion with EU Foreign and Defence Ministers next week, to move forward in our support to UA."

Meanwhile, he called the attack on the Kursk Region a "severe blow to Russian President Putin’s narrative."

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. According to the Emergencies Ministry, over 122,000 people have been evacuated from nine border municipalities in the Kursk Region, with temporary accommodation centers set up in 28 Russian regions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 4,400 troops and 65 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.