Russian security chief holds talks with Chinese official

UFA, June 17. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russian and Chinese law enforcement agencies was in focus of a working meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee Guo Shengkun, spokesman for the Russian Security Council Yevgeny Anoshin said on Monday.

"Special attention was focused on issues of cooperation between law enforcement and security agencies and problems of information security. The sides also discussed a number of other topics related to the agreements reached during the latest meetings between the Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping," Anoshin said.

"Apart from that, the sides discussed a plan of Russian-Chinese consultations on issues of security until the end of 2019. Patrushev said he planned to visit China in the second half of the current year. He also stressed the importance of security cooperation between the nations," Anoshin noted.

Patrushev thanked Guo Shengkun for accepting the invitation to the 10th international meeting of high-level security representatives that opens in Ufa on Tuesday. "Guo Shengkun noted that the format of these meetings has a major significance for addressing issues of maintaining peace and stability in the world," he added.