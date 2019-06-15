Russia, China can cooperate in cybersecurity, Internet of Things - Deputy PM

HARBIN, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is interested in cooperation with China in the cybersecurity sphere and in development of technology solutions, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told reporters on the sidelines of the VI Russia-China EXPO in Harbin.

"This is cooperation in the cybersecurity sphere, support of countering cyber-threats. This is cooperation in the sphere of developing solutions for the Internet of Things, mobile operating platform, and industrial solutions. We keep a close eye on the experience of Chinese colleagues," the official said.

Russia and China outlined a large-scale cooperation program in this sphere during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Akimov said. "[We] asked the telecom ministry and the ministry of industry and trade to prepare a roadmap for development of contacts in this sphere," he added.

Soya supplies

Russia has ambitious plans of exporting soybeans to the China market, Akimov said.

"We are going to change the structure of our [trade] relations and trading in agricultural products is of high importance in this regard. In particular, soybeans - we have ambitious plans in this regard," Akimov said.

Russia and China have already signed "a document to reach 3.7 mln tonnes of supplies of soybeans and soya products" to the Chinese market, the official said.