Russia, China to continue expanding tourism cooperation despite pandemic, says envoy

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia and China will continue expanding cooperation in the tourism sector despite the pandemic, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told a forum on Tuesday.

"As we speak about tourism today it is impossible to stay away from changes in this area after the pandemic. In particular, in Russia and China this industry remains the most affected of all sectors of the global economy," he noted. "That said, thanks to the high level of political contacts between the states, the established solid ties and stable relations of the participants of bilateral tourism cooperation Russia and China will continue expanding cooperation in strengthening contacts between agencies, interaction of professional integrations of travel agencies, improvement of the quality of service, ensuring the safety of tourists and promoting the national tourist products of the two countries," the diplomat explained.

Representatives of the Russian and Chinese state authorities and tourism market players still keep in contact, he said, adding that the potential of developing tourism between the two neighbors is expected to remain high, while tourist flows - to fully recover after the pandemic-related restrictions are lifted.