Two killed in shooting at immigration service building in Texas — ICE

WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed in a shooting near a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, an ICE representative told TASS in response to an inquiry.

The representative noted that on the morning of September 24, a shooter "opened fire on the facility this morning, firing indiscriminately at the building, including at a transport van in the sallyport." "We can confirm that three detainees were shot in the van and two are deceased," the ICE representative stated, adding that the shooter had taken his own life by the time law enforcement arrived. The ICE representative declined to comment on a request to specify the nationalities of those injured and killed in the shooting.

A statement released by the US Department of Homeland Security press service clarified that the shooter had positioned himself on the roof of a neighboring building. According to Fox News sources, the shooter was 29-year-old Joshua Jian. FBI Director Kash Patel stated on social media platform X that ammunition casings found at the scene bore inscriptions containing criticism of ICE.

Earlier, the head of the city police department, Daniel Como, had reported one fatality during a press conference. An FBI representative, in turn, noted that authorities are treating the shooting incident as an act of targeted violence.