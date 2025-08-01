Severo-Kurilsk marine terminal resumes work after earthquake

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Severo-Kurilsk marine terminal of the Nevelsk port has resumed normal operations after the earthquake that rocked Russia’s Kamchatka Region, the press service of the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told TASS.

"The Severo-Kurilsk marine terminal of the Nevelsk sea port has resumed operations. It is functioning as normal," the press service said.

The agency told TASS earlier that the tsunami threat in Severo-Kurilsk remained, with the Severo-Kurilsk marine terminal of the Nevelsk sea port not working. However, the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky operated normally after the earthquake.

A powerful earthquake struck off Kamchatka’s coast on the morning of July 30. According to the authorities, it measured at 8.8, becoming the strongest earthquake to hit the region since 1952. The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service estimated the magnitude of the quake at 8.7. The disaster left one person injured, the regional Health Ministry said. A state of high alert was declared in Kamchatka, while a state of emergency was declared in the Severo-Kurilsky District of the neighboring Sakhalin Region. The quake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, which prompted the authorities in Japan, the US and the Philippines to issue tsunami warnings.