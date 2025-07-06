Sheremetyevo Airport cancels 171 flights, 56 flights delayed — Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A total of 171 arriving and departing flights have been canceled at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport as of 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, while 56 flights have been delayed, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"As of 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, a total of 171 flights have been canceled for arrival and departure at Sheremetyevo. Flight delays exceeding two hours currently affect 56 departures," the agency said read.

Rosaviatsiya noted that between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., 65 departures are scheduled from Terminal B and 11 from Terminal C. Approximately 15,000 passengers are preparing for departure and are undergoing pre-flight procedures.

"In order to minimize the time required to restore the full daily flight schedule, the airport and, in particular, its largest carrier, the Aeroflot Group, have increased the number of personnel working at Sheremetyevo," the agency stated.

Deputy Russian Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin conducted two inspections today of the airport’s and airlines’ operations with passengers.

According to the agency, some congestion has also been reported in the security screening area, although the overall situation remains calm. The lines at Aeroflot ticket counters for rebooking are moderate.