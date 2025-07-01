At least two dead, six missing after floods hit China’s Henan province — media

SHANGHAI, July 1. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed and six others are missing due to flooding caused by torrential rains in central China’s Henan province, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Heavy downpours hit the urban district of Nanyang on the night of June 30 to July 1. More than 20 centimeters (about eight inches) of rain fell in just three hours. As a result, the local Shewei River overflowed its banks and flooded settlements located in the lands along its lower reaches.

Local authorities have organized search and rescue operations in the flood-hit province.

Flooding is common in China between May and September, often causing severe damage. The latest data provided by the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management indicates that in 2023, damage caused by floods in China amounted to almost 143 billion yuan (over $20 billion) and claimed more than 300 lives. No statistics for 2024 have been published as of yet.