Four people seriously injured in vessel collision with Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. Four people sustained serious injuries following the collision of a Mexican Navy sailing vessel with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams reported.

"Nineteen people were injured. Four sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized. There were a total of 277 people on board," he stated at a press conference.

City authorities refuted reports that several people fell overboard as a result of the incident. The bridge’s structure did not sustain damage, and traffic has resumed.

Earlier on Saturday, the masts of the Mexican Navy training sailing ship Cuauhtemoc struck the Brooklyn Bridge and were broken.