Four dead after car crashes into after-school center building in Illinois

NEW YORK, April 29. /TASS/. At least four children and teenagers were killed in the city of Chatham, in the US state of Illinois, when a car crashed into a building housing an after-school center, CBS reported, citing police sources.

According to available information, the vehicle struck several people near the building before breaking through a wall and hitting individuals inside the premises. The car plowed through the structure and exited onto the street from the opposite side.

The children and teenagers who died were between 4 and 18 years old. They had been attending an after-school program at the YNOT school camp.