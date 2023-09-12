Airbus A320 performs emergency off-airport landing in Siberia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. An Airbus A320 with 161 passengers onboard has performed an emergency landing in a field in the Novosibirsk Region, according to Ural Airlines.

"The Airbus A320 aircraft, flight U6-1383 en route from Sochi to Omsk, has performed an emergency off-airport landing. The landing was successful. There were 161 passengers onboard, no one was hurt," the airline said on its Telegram channel.

As reported earlier, a Ural Airlines plane requested landing at Novosibirsk airport for technical reasons. The decision was made by its crew. Later, it became known that the aircraft landed in a field in the Novosibirsk Region. According to the Federal Agency for Air Transport, 159 passengers and six crew members were onboard. It was reported that all passengers have already been accommodated in the nearest population center.