Over 4,300 houses in 16 municipalities flooded in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region

VLADIVOSTOK, August 13. /TASS/. As of Sunday morning, a total of 4,368 private houses remain flooded as a result of a powerful typhoon that hit the Primorye Region in Russia’s Far East, the press service of the region’s emergency situations department told TASS.

"As of Sunday morning, 7 apartment buildings, 4,368 private houses and 5,654 yards remain flooded in the 16 affected municipalities. The urban districts of Ussuriisk and Spassk and the Oktyabrsk municipal district are the hardest-hit," the authority said.

Also, transport communication has been cut with 28 populated areas.

Besides, a regional-level state of emergency was declared in 21 municipalities of the region. According to the ministry, it was imposed to facilitate repairs of damaged infrastructure and roads.

Heavy rains lashed Primorye between August 9 and 11, dropping up to 188 millimeters of rainfall and causing many rivers to overflow their banks. Over 600 people had to evacuate to emergency shelters.