Air defense system hits aerial target over Belgorod – region

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. An air defense system was used to hit an aerial target over Belgorod and the Belgorod district; no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Sunday.

"Our air defense system hit an aerial target over Belgorod and the Belgorod district. Emergencies services are assessing consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt. No damage was done," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian troops shelled an area around the central market in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region. A woman was killed.