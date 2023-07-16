Two civilians wounded in Donetsk in shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said on Sunday.

"As a result of a shelling attack on the city’s Kuibyshevsky district, a woman born in 1960 and a man born in 1961 were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, nearly 100 artillery shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at populated localities in the DPR during the day. Several residential buildings and civilian facilities were damaged.

The mission said earlier in the day that a woman was killed in the city of Makeyevka as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.