Over 120 people injured in magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Ecuador, 13 dead — authorities

HAVANA, March 19. /TASS/. At least 126 were injured as a result of an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 in southern Ecuador on Saturday, according to figures published by the National Service for Disaster Risk and Emergency Management on its Twitter page.

At least 13 deaths were reported. Around 50 homes were destroyed, with seven fully ruined, the authorities said. Moreover, 17 educational buildings and 31 health centers were affected.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 85 km about 17 km to the south-west of the city of Naranhal, home to 32,000 people. The quake was felt in 13 out of 24 provinces of the country.