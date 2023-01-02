Another drone downed above sea near Sevastopol, attacks ongoing – governor

SEVASTOPOL, January 3. /TASS/. The military in Sevastopol has been repelling attacks, with yet another drone downed above the Black Sea, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the governor said that a drone was downed above the sea near Sevastopol and that air defense was activated in the region.

"Another drone was downed by air defenses above the sea. Our military continued repelling attacks," he reported, urging locals to stay calm.

Sevastopol, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is headquartered, has been subject to several drone attacks in the past few months. The Sevastopol governor last said air defense was activated above the city on December 30. Earlier, two drones were reported downed above the sea near the city. Prior to that, three unmanned aerial vehicles trying to attack Sevastopol from the seaside were downed by the city’s air defenses.