Death toll after house explosion in Nizhnevartovsk rises to eight — emergency services

TASS, December 6. The body of another resident of a partially collapsed house in Nizhnevartovsk was found under the rubble on Tuesday. The death toll has thus increased to eight, emergency services told TASS.

"A second dead person was found today. The Investigative Committee is establishing his identity," the agency's source said. Earlier on Tuesday, the body of another victim was found.

A household gas explosion rocked a five-storey apartment bloc in Nizhnevartovsk on December 4, causing a partial collapse of the building. Floor decks between the first, second and third floors of one of the entrances were damaged. Emergency services continue to work at the scene. The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case over the incident.