Man who started shooting in Izhevsk school committed suicide — Internal Affairs Ministry

TASS, September 26. The body of the man who started the shooting in school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk has been found, he committed suicide, the press service of the Udmurt Region’s Interior Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"At the moment, police officers have found the body of the man who started shooting. According to available information, he committed suicide," the press service said.

On Monday morning there was a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk. Head of the Udmurt Region Alexander Brechalov arrived on the scene, all special services and medics are working.

School No. 88 is located in the center of Izhevsk, not far from the city administration building. According to the school’s social networks, it was founded in 1994; now it has 982 pupils and employs 80 teachers.