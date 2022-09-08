Number of victims of major earthquake in southwest China rises to 82 — TV

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. The number of victims of the major earthquake in the Sichuan province in the southwest of China has risen to 82 people, 35 more are still missing, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the local mass media informed about 74 dead and 26 missing. So far, the disaster has killed 46 people in the Luding County, where the epicenter was located. The remaining 36 victims have been reported in the city of Ya'an. In addition, more than 270 residents were injured.

Authorities recorded major seismic activity in the southwestern region of China on Monday.

The search for the missing continues. The government sent material aid: tents, blankets and food to the disaster area.