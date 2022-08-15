Fire at Yerevan market localized, rescue efforts ongoing — Emergencies Ministry

YEREVAN, August 15. /TASS/. A large fire that broke out at the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan on Sunday has been localized, with rescue work still ongoing, the Armenian Emergencies Ministry’s spokesman, Hayk Kostanyan, told TASS.

"We have localized the blaze, and the fire is no longer spreading. However, we don’t know what’s up there in the storage area and what’s burning now, which complicates work to put out the fire. The Emergencies Ministry is going on with its rescue efforts," he added.

According to data from the Emergencies Ministry, the death toll from the incident has risen to six people, with another 16 missing. More than 60 people have been taken to medical facilities in Yerevan, with 28 of them hospitalized.