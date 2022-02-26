Ukrainian military’s shelling kills five civilians in past day - DPR mission

DONETSK, February 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling killed five civilians and left another 13 wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the DPR mission to the joint center for control and coordination said in a statement on Saturday.

"Five civilians were killed and 13 suffered wounds in the past day. Fifty-one residential buildings were damaged near Donetsk and Gorlovka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks targeted 38 civilian infrastructure facilities and 11 vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the mission, the attacks involved multiple rocket launchers, 122 mm and 152 mm artillery guns, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. In addition, the Ukrainian military used the Tochka-U missile system was used above the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. The Ukrainian military fired a total of 686 munitions.

According to the DPR mission, Zaitsevo, Verkhnetoretskoye, Gorlovka, Ozernovka, Shirokaya Galka, Zheleznaya Balka, Veseloye, Lozovoye, Yakovlevka, Vasilyevka, Panteleisonovka, Donetsk, the Trudovskaya Mine settlement, Staromikhailovka, Alexandrovka, Kremenets, Signalonoye, Dokuchayevsk, Spartak, Yelenovka, Naberezhnoye, Kulikovo and Sakhanka came under fire.