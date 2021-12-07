Four persons taken to hospitals after shooting at Moscow’s multi-functional center

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Three adults injured in a shooting incident at a multi-functional center My Documents in southeastern Moscow have been taken to the Sklifosovsky Institute of Emergency Care and one child, to the Morozov Clinical Hospital, Moscow’s deputy mayor for social development, Anastasiya Rakova told the media.

"As a result of the incident two women and one man were taken to the Sklifosovsky Institute and a ten-year girl to the Morozov Hospital. Their condition is serious. All four injured are in operating rooms," Rakova said.

According to the official, the man who eventually started shooting in the reception area had come to the multifunctional center to collect his passport. As a result of the incident two employees - a manager and a guard were killed and four others injured: one employee of a utilities company, one staffer of the multifunctional center, and two visitors (one of them a ten-year-old girl).

The girl is in hospital and her life is not in danger, Moscow’s children’s rights commissioner Olga Yaroslavskaya told TASS.

"I keep this case under control. The girl’s life is not in danger. She is in doctors’ care," Yaroslavskaya said.

Five ambulances were rushed to the scene of the attack to give first aid to the victims. Police was called instantly and the visitors and staff evacuated. The attacker was detained. An investigation is underway.

"Moscow’s My Documents offices are equipped with alarm buttons. In case of emergencies, such as terrorist attacks, fires or other incidents, the alarm signal goes straight to the law enforcement agencies. Each such office has security guards, who instantly call emergency services, if need be," Rakova said.