Number of casualties in collision of Rusal trains in Guinea grows to 8 — Guinee Matin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the collision of freight trains owned by Russian aluminum producer Rusal has grown to eight, the Guinee Matin news portal reported referring to a source.

The news outlet also reports the significant financial and physical damage caused by the incident.

Earlier on Monday, Fim FM, a local radio station, reported that one person was killed, and five were injured as a result of the collision between two freight trains owned by Rusal in Guinea. According to sources of the radio station, the incident occurred because the train drivers were unable to communicate with each other.

Rusal has been operating in the Republic of Guinea since 2001, being one of the largest foreign investors in the country. In Guinea Rusal owns Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) and the Friguia bauxite and alumina complex. The company is implementing a project on the development of the world’s largest bauxite deposit Dian Dian in the Boke region.