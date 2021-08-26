Over 30 people injured in explosion in North Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, August 26. /TASS/. Over 30 people were injured in an explosion near a military unit in the Zhambyl District of Kazakhstan, the district administration announced Thursday.

"A total of 32 people were delivered to the Taraz city hospital number 1 with various injuries," the administration said.

According to the administration, the military unit is located near the settlement of Qaynar of Bayzak District.

"The settlement of Qaynar, population 250, is located less than 1 kilometer away [from the military unit]. An evacuation of residents is underway. An ammunition depot is on fire. We have reports of two major explosion and one injured Emergency Situations Department employee," the announcement says.

A total of 15 ambulance crews have been dispatched to the site. According to the administration, three nearby settlement are also being evacuated. Patrols have been organized in order to maintain public order and prevent looting. All roads and railroads leading to the site are closed.