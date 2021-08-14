Head physician of North Ossetia’s hospital placed under house arrest, source in court says

VLADIKAVKAZ, August 14. /TASS/. The Leninsky District Court of Vladikavkaz has placed Vladimir Pliev, the chief physician of North Ossetia’s republican hospital where nine patients died to a failure in the oxygen supply system, under house arrest, a source in court informed TASS.

"The head physician has been placed under house arrest for two months," the source said.

On August 9, nine coronavirus patients who were in critical condition died in North Ossetia’s republican hospital due to a failure in the oxygen supply system. The next morning, two more people died. According to North Ossetia’s Acting Head Sergei Menyailo, oxygen supply stopped following a break in an oxygen pipe from an underground reservoir.

On August 10, investigators detained the hospital’s chief physician. He is suspected of providing services that do not meet safety requirements and that resulted in patients’ deaths (Part 3, Section 238 of Russia’s Criminal Code).