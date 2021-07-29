Guests evacuated due to forest fire are returning to hotel in Turkey’s Bodrum

ANKARA, July 29. /TASS/. Guests evacuated from Titanic Deluxe Bodrum Hotel in Turkey are returning to the facility after a forest fire prompting their evacuation has been contained, a spokesperson for the hotel chain told TASS on Thursday.

"The hotel itself wasn’t affected by the fire, which burned several kilometers away. The situation is now under control," she said, adding that none of the guests had been hurt.

Tourist facilities in Bodrum’s resort area were in danger because of several fires that had broken out nearby. Tourists staying at a local hotel were temporarily moved to another building.

On Wednesday, a forest fire emerged near the resort town of Manavgat in Turkey’s southern Antalya province due to extremely hot weather, according to preliminary data. Forest fires broke out in a number of other provinces on Thursday. According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, the disaster has killed four people and left 183 injured.