Kazakhstan’s president orders to establish causes of An-26 crash at Almaty airport

NUR-SULTAN, March 13. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has given instructions to establish causes of the An-26 plane crash at the airport of the country’s largest city of Almaty on Saturday.

"I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the service members killed in the air crash at Almaty airport. I wish a quick recovery to the injured. Work has started upon my instruction to establish the causes of the air crash. Such incidents must not happen again," Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account.

An Antonov An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while landing at Almaty airport on Saturday. It had flown from Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital. Four of its crew were killed and two more injured in the crash.