Driver of car that hit pedestrians in Germany’s Trier did it on purpose, officials say

BERLIN, December 1. /TASS/. The driver of the car that plowed into pedestrians in Germany’s Trier may have done this on purpose, the city’s mayor Wolfram Liebe told the SWR TV channel on Tuesday.

The mayor informed that the crash in the city’s center was intentional. He added that two people are confirmed dead, and 15 are injured, some of them in a grave condition.

The Trier police informed on Twitter that a 51-year-old local resident is behind the attack. "As for the detained, it is a 51-year-old man from the Trier-Saarburg district," the law enforcement informed.

German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert commented on the incident on Twitter. "What happened in Trier is shocking. Our thoughts are with the relatives of those killed and of many injured, as well as with everyone who is currently providing aid to the injured," he wrote on Twitter.