Court arrested top manager of Bank Trust in large scale fraud case

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Presnensky Court of Moscow arrested executive director of the Bank Trust Mikhail Khabarov, suspected of committing a large scale fraud, TASS reports on Friday.

"The court ruled to uphold the motion of the investigation and elect in respect of Khabarov pre-trial restrictions in the form of detention by November 30," the judge said.

Khabarov is the suspect in the criminal case on the theft of almost 842 mln rubles ($11 mln) from Alexander Bogatikov, the owner of Delovye Linii transportation and logistics company. The Khabarov’s house was searched on Thursday within the framework of the case.