Head of rehab where 4 people died in a fire detained in Krasnoyarsk

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Police officers detained the head of a private rehab center in Krasnoyarsk, where four people died in a fire, the press service of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Krasnoyarsk region and the republic of Khakassia announced on Thursday.

"As part of the investigation of a criminal case into the death of four patients of a private rehabilitation center as a result of a fire caused by a crime under part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Fulfillment of Works or Rendering of Services Which Do Not Meet Safety Standards, which entailed by negligence the death of two or more persons) a 45-year-old woman, the head of the Chisty Gorod clinic, has been detained," the press service said.

At 03:46 (11:46 pm Moscow time), the department received information about a fire in the Chisty Gorod private drug rehab, located at the Prospect mira (avenue) in Krasnoyarsk. The fire has now been extinguished.

"As a result of the fire, according to preliminary data of the Investigative Committee, six people were injured, four of them died," the Emergencies Ministry said.

According to preliminary data, some of the patients were in the clinic anonymously, and at the moment it is not possible to establish the identity of those killed due to thermal injuries without conducting genomic examinations.