Russia expresses condolences to Afghanistan over deathly floods

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia expresses condolences to the Afghan government and people over the deaths of the republic’s nationals as a result of flash floods, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Thursday.

"We express our condolences to the families of those killed in this natural disaster, as well as the government and the people of Afghanistan, wishing the soonest recovery to those injured," the document says.

This week, over 150 people have been killed in Afghanistan as a result of flash floods that ravaged 13 provinces of the country. Over 200 people have been injured. There are many women and children among those injured. Hundreds of residential houses have been destroyed. The highest number of injured people is reported in the Parwan province.