Over 162,000 tonnes of contaminated soil collected at Norilsk fuel spill site

NORILSK, June 30. /TASS/. Rescuers collected almost 4,600 tonnes of soil contaminated by the recent fuel spill near Norilsk in one day with a total of over 162,000 tonnes of soil moved from the spill site, the crisis center said on Tuesday.

"A fuel-water mixture of 23 cubic meters was collected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 33,054 cubic meters <...>. 4,655 tonnes of contaminated topsoil was taken to storage locations situated on the premises of the CHPP-3 combined heat and power plant, bringing the total to 162,584 tonnes," the crisis center reported.

Since the start of the effort, 123.4 kilometers of shoreline and 238,100 square meters of contaminated soil were treated with sorbent.

A concrete pad and tank collapsed on the premises of CHPP-3 (owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group) on May 29, sending over 21,000 cubic meters of oil products gushing into more than 180,000 square meters of soil and bodies of water.

Currently, 4,357 experts and 211 units of equipment are taking part in the post-accident clean-up.