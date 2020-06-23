Moscow’s prosecution to probe two incidents of dogs injured aboard Aeroflot flights

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian prosecution will probe reports of two dogs who sustained injuries during flights operated by Aeroflot Russian Airlines, spokesperson for Moscow transport prosecution Yekaterina Korotkova told TASS.

"Moscow inter-regional transport prosecution has launched a probe into reports published via mass media about dogs injured after flying with Aeroflot travelling from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Moscow and from Moscow to Simferopol," she noted.

In case violations are identified, prosecution measures will be taken.