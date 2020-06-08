About 10 tonnes of oil products spilled on 30 square meter area in northern Russia

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Approximately 10 tonnes of oil products were spilled at the Dyusushevskoe field in the Nenets Autonomous District covering an area of 30 square meters, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS on Monday.

"About ten tonnes of petroleum-containing fluid were spilled at the Dyusushevskoe field, according to the information received. As per updated data, the contamination area is 30 square meters," a department’s spokesperson told TASS.

The oil products spill was found in daytime on the territory of the Nenets Autonomous District, TASS reported earlier, citing a source in emergency services. The incident occurred at the Dyusushevskoe field owned by OOO Polar Light Company. The loss of containment took place at Well No. 6, 23 km away from the central gathering facility. The emergency has been contained by now. Emergency services staff is preparing to fly to the site. Causes of the incident are being investigated.