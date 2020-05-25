Nine people detained after shooting at parking lot in southern Moscow - source

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The police have detained nine people after shooting at a parking lot near a residential compound in the south of Moscow, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"Overall, nine people have been detained including the wounded person, the involvement of each of them is being looked into," the source added.

The shooting took place at a parking lot near the Yasny residential compound. The participants fled the scene in several cars.

At least four of the detained persons are from Orenburg, a Russian city in the Urals. According to the source, at least eight people were involved in the brawl. They shot at each other from nonlethal pistols and, presumably, shotguns.

A criminal case was launched under three articles of the Russian Criminal Code - Assault to Murder, Illegal Trafficking of Weapons and Hooliganism.

One person was wounded in the shooting, Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow city department, told TASS earlier on Sunday.