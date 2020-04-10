Dried grass continues to burn in Chernobyl zone, situation remains tense

KIEV, April 10. /TASS/. The current situation in the Ukraine’s Chernobyl zone engulfed in dried grass fire on a rather large territory remains tense, head of the emergency service in Kiev Andrei Vatolin said Friday.
"The situation is the exclusion and alienation zone in the Denisovets, Kotovsk and Korogorodsk forestries remains rather tense," he said via Facebook.
He also noted that 50 additional rescuers were sent to aid firefighters already working to take the situation under control. "I hope that the joint effort will overcome this misfortune," he wrote.
The wildfire in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone broke out on April 4. For several days, Ukrainian fire brigades seek to prevent the wildfire from spreading. Two checkpoints at the Exclusion Zone border are closed. People that remain in the Polesskoye settlement have been evacuated.