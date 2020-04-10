Dried grass continues to burn in Chernobyl zone, situation remains tense

KIEV, April 10. /TASS/. The current situation in the Ukraine’s Chernobyl zone engulfed in dried grass fire on a rather large territory remains tense, head of the emergency service in Kiev Andrei Vatolin said Friday.

"The situation is the exclusion and alienation zone in the Denisovets, Kotovsk and Korogorodsk forestries remains rather tense," he said via Facebook.