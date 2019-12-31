One police officer killed, another wounded in attack by unknown persons in Ingushetia

MAGAS, December 31. /TASS/. One police officer was killed and one was wounded in an attack by unknown persons at a traffic police post in Magas, the republics of Ingushetia Russia’s North Caucasus), one of the attackers was liquidated, a law enforcement official told reporters.

"According to preliminary information, during the attack one policeman was killed and one of the attackers was liquidated," he said. According to him, another police officer was wounded and one of the attackers was wounded as well

As a TASS correspondent reports, the scene of the incident has been secured, officers of law enforcement agencies are working there.