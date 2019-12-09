Man suspected of funding terrorism detained in Russia’s Dagestan

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Investigative Committee and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service have detained Saadu Akhmednabiyev, who raised funds for international terrorist organizations under the guise of charity, the FSB said in a statement on Monday.

"Saadu Akhmednabiyev is the brother of Israil Akhmednabiyev, also known as Abu Umar Sasitlinsky, the founder and coordinator of the Muhajirun and Ansar Islamic funds, wanted internationally for creating a terrorist community and funding terrorism. The Akhmednabiyev brothers cooperated with other supporters of the so-called worldwide caliphate idea, funding activities to prepare and carry out terrorism-related crimes in Syria and other countries," the statement reads.

Money was put on the accounts of Islamic charitable associations under the guise of assistance to Muslims in need, including Syrian refugees, as well as to efforts to build wells in Africa. Over two mln rubles ($31,300) were collected since 2016.

According to the FSB, "the money was spent on weapons, ammunition and medications for militants fighting in the ranks of international terrorist organizations in Syria." Cell phones containing instructions from terrorists, credit cards and money transfer statements were seized.