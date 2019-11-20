Russian FSB detains service member for spying for Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a Russian serviceman suspected of spying for Ukraine in the Rostov Region, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"The Russian FSB has arrested a Russian citizen, serviceman of the Southern Military District, on suspicion of treason in the town of Aksay in the Rostov Region," the FSB said.

According to information available, the suspect has been acting at the orders of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence office, deliberately collecting classified military data regarding the Russian Armed Forces. If leaked, it could hurt the national defense capabilities, the FSB added.

Russian FSB investigation officers have opened a criminal case on the count of treason. The investigation continues.