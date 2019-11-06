Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocks Vanuatu

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude has rocked Vanuatu in the Pacific Ocean early Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 462 km to the north of Vanuatu's capital Port Vila (around 36,000 residents) at the depth of 20 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.

Vanuatu is a small Pacific country on the 83 islands of the New Hebrides archipelago to the north-east of Australia.